Q4 2023 Evertz Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 21, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Evertz Q4 Investor Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. I would now like to turn the conference over to Brian Campbell, Executive Vice President, Business Development. Please go ahead.



Brian Scott Campbell - Evertz Technologies Limited - Executive Vice-President of Business Development



Thank you, Julia. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Evertz Technologies conference call for our fourth quarter and year ended April 30, 2023, with Doug Moore, Evertz' Chief Financial Officer; and myself, Brian Campbell. Please note that our financial press release and MD&A will be available on SEDAR and on the company's investor website. Doug and I will comment on the financial results and then open the call to your questions.



I will begin with a few annual and fourth quarter highlights, following which Doug will provide more detail. First off, I'm pleased to report sales for the fiscal year totaled a record $454.6 million. Annual net earnings