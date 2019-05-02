Q2 2019 Exco Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Exco Technologies second quarter financial results conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the call over to your host Mr. Darren Kirk, Chief Executive Officer. You may begin.



Darren Michael Kirk - Exco Technologies Limited - President, CEO, COO & Director



Thank you, [Rusa]. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Exco Technologies Limited's Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Conference Call. I'm Darren Kirk, Chief Executive Officer of Exco. I will lead off with an operations overview, Drew Knight, our CFO, will then review the financial results. Brian Robbins, our Executive Chairman, is also here and will participate in the question-and-answer period.



There are a number of analysts, shareholders and brokers on the line with us today. In addition, call-in details have been widely disseminated to the public through the news release process. This call is also being simultaneously webcast at our website, where