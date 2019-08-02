Q3 2019 Exco Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Darren Michael Kirk - Exco Technologies Limited - President, CEO, COO & Director



Thank you, Charlie. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Exco Technologies Limited's Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Conference Call.



I am Darren Kirk, Chief Executive Officer of Exco. I will lead off with an operations overview. Matthew Posno, our CFO, will then review the financial results. There are a number of analysts, shareholders and brokers on the line with us today. In addition, call-in details have been widely disseminated to the public through the news release process. This call is also being simultaneously webcast at our website where we have also posted a short presentation that we will loosely reference. We welcome all participants this