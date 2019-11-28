Q4 2019 Exco Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 28, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Exco Technologies Limited Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Darren Kirk, CEO. Please go ahead.



Darren Michael Kirk - Exco Technologies Limited - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, Denise. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Exco Technologies Limited Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter Conference Call. I am Darren Kirk, Chief Executive Officer of Exco. I will lead off with an operations overview. Matthew Posno, our CFO, will then review the financial results.



There are a number of analysts, shareholders and brokers on the line with us today. In addition, call-in details have been widely disseminated to the public through the news release process. This call is being simultaneously webcast at our website, where we have also posted a short presentation that we will loosely reference. We welcome all participants this morning.



The format of this call will be the