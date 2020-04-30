Q2 2020 Exco Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Exco Technologies Limited Second Quarter Results 2020 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Darren Kirk. Thank you. Please go ahead, sir.



Darren Michael Kirk - Exco Technologies Limited - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, Justin. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Exco Technologies Limited's Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Conference Call. I am Darren Kirk, Chief Executive Officer of Exco. I will lead off with an operations overview. Matthew Posno, our CFO, will then review the financial results. Brian Robbins is also on the call and will join us for the Q&A session.



There are a number of participants, including analysts and shareholders on the line with us today. In addition, call-in details have been widely disseminated to the public through the news release process. This call is being simultaneously webcast at our website, where we have also posted a short presentation that we will