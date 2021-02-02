Exco Technologies Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Feb 02, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to Exco Technologies Ltd Annual Meeting 2021. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Brian Robbins, Executive Chairman of the Board. Mr. Robbins, the floor is yours.



Brian Andrew Robbins - Exco Technologies Limited - Executive Chairman of the Board



Thank you, ma'am. Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. My name is Brian Robbins, and as Executive Chairman of the Board, I welcome to this annual meeting of the shareholders of Exco Technologies Limited. I'm pleased to host the meeting through this virtual meeting platform, which is accessible to all our shareholders regardless of physical location, so that you can participate, submit questions and vote.



I should also mention that we will be hosting our usual analyst call tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. and so questions on our first quarter results, which will be released later this afternoon, can be asked then. Today, we will take questions, if there are any, at the end of the meeting. But as I said, we will