Q2 2021 Exco Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Darren Michael Kirk - Exco Technologies Limited - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, Vic. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Exco Technology Limited Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Conference Call. I am Darren Kirk, CEO of Exco. I will lead off with an operations overview. Matthew Posno, our CFO, will then review the financial results.



The format of this call will be the same as in the past. After a brief presentation, we will take questions.



First, I would like to make some comments about forward-looking information. In yesterday's news release and on Page 2 of the presentation that we have posted to our website, you'll find cautionary notes in that regard.