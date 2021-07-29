Q3 2021 Exco Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Exco Technologies Limited Third Quarter Results 2021 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Darren Kirk, President and CEO. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Darren Michael Kirk - Exco Technologies Limited - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, Tina. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Exco Technologies' fiscal 2021 third quarter Conference Call. I am Darren Kirk, CEO of Exco. I will lead off with an operations overview. Matthew Posno, our CFO, will then review the financial results. Afterwards, I will discuss our outlook, including targeted levels of revenue, EBITDA and net income by fiscal 2026. Let me warn you our prepared remarks will go on a little longer than normal this quarter before we open up the call for questions. Before I begin, I would like to make some comments about forward-looking information.



In yesterday's