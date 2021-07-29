Q3 2021 Exco Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Darren Michael Kirk - Exco Technologies Limited - President, CEO & Director
Thank you, Tina. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Exco Technologies' fiscal 2021 third quarter Conference Call. I am Darren Kirk, CEO of Exco. I will lead off with an operations overview. Matthew Posno, our CFO, will then review the financial results. Afterwards, I will discuss our outlook, including targeted levels of revenue, EBITDA and net income by fiscal 2026. Let me warn you our prepared remarks will go on a little longer than normal this quarter before we open up the call for questions. Before I begin, I would like to make some comments about forward-looking information.
In yesterday's
