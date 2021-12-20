Dec 20, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Darren Michael Kirk - Exco Technologies Limited - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, Victor. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Exco Technologies conference call. The purpose of today's call is to discuss Exco's acquisition of Halex Extrusion Dies in Europe.



Joining me on the call this morning is Matthew Posno, our CFO; as well as Nick Gnatyuk, Vice President and General Manager of our Extrusion group. I'll provide some brief opening remarks then we will open the call for any questions.



Before I begin, I would like to make some comments about forward-looking information. In today's news release, you'll find cautionary notes in that regard. While I won't repeat the contents, I want to emphasize