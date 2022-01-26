Exco Technologies Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jan 26, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Exco Technologies Limited. Please note the meeting is being recorded. I would like to introduce Mr. Brian Robbins, Executive Chairman of the Board.



Mr. Robbins, please go ahead.



Brian Andrew Robbins - Exco Technologies Limited - Executive Chairman of the Board



Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. My name is Brian Robbins and as Executive Chairman of the Board, I welcome you to this Annual Meeting of the Shareholders of Exco Technologies. I'm pleased to host the meeting through the virtual meeting platform, which is accessible to all our shareholders regardless of physical location so that you can participate, submit questions and vote.



I should also mention that we will be releasing our first quarter financial results next week on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, and we will be hosting our usual analyst call the next day on Wednesday, February 2, and so questions on our first quarter results can be asked then. Today, we will take questions, if there are any, at the