Q2 2022 Exco Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Exco Technologies Limited 2022 Second Quarter Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that todayâs conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Darren Kirk, Chief Executive Officer of Exco Technologies Limited. Sir, please go ahead.



Darren Michael Kirk - Exco Technologies Limited - President, CEO & Director



Thanks, Rachel. Good morning all participants. Welcome to Exco Technologies Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Conference Call. I am Darren Kirk, CEO of Exco. I will lead off with an operations overview. Matthew Posno, our CFO, will then review the financial results before we open the call for questions.



Before I begin, I would like to make some comments about forward-looking information. In yesterday's news release and on Page 2 of the presentation that we have posted to our website, you'll find cautionary notes in that regard. While I won't repeat its contents, I want to emphasize that they apply to the