Q4 2022 Exco Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 30, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Exco Technologies Limited Fourth Quarter Results 2022 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised today's conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Darren, President and CEO. Please go ahead, sir.
Darren Michael Kirk - Exco Technologies Limited - President, CEO & Director
Thank you, Lisa. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Exco Technologies' Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter Conference Call. I am Darren Kirk, CEO of Exco. I will lead off with an overview of our strategic growth agenda. Matthew Posno, our CFO, will then review the quarter before we open the call for questions.
First, I'd like to make some comments about forward-looking information. In yesterday's news release and on Page 2 of the presentation that we have posted to our website, you'll find cautionary notes in that regard. While I won't repeat the content, I want to emphasize that the cautionary notes apply to this discussion today.
While fiscal 2022 was
