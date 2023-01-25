Exco Technologies Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jan 25, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Exco Technologies Limited. Please note the meeting is being recorded. I would like to introduce Mr. Brian Robbins, Executive Chairman of the Board. Mr. Robbins, please go ahead.



Brian Andrew Robbins - Exco Technologies Limited - Executive Chairman of the Board



Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. My name is Brian Robinson, and as Executive Chairman of the Board, I welcome you to this Annual Meeting of the Shareholders of Exco Technologies Limited. I'm pleased to host the meeting through this virtual meeting platform, which is accessible to all our shareholders regardless of physical location so that you can participate, submit questions and vote.



I should also mention that we will be releasing our first quarter financial results next week on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, and we will be hosting our usual analyst call the next day on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.



And so questions on our first quarter results can be asked then. Today, we will take questions if there are any at the end of