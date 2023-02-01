Q1 2023 Exco Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 01, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Exco Technologies Limited First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.
Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Darren Kirk, President and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.
Darren Michael Kirk - Exco Technologies Limited - President, CEO & Director
Thank you, Michelle. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Exco Technologies Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Conference Call. I will lead off with an operations overview. Matthew Posno, our CFO, will then review the financial aspects of the quarter before we open the call for questions.
First, I'd like to make some comments about forward-looking information. In yesterday's news release and on Page 2 of the presentation that we have posted to our website, you'll find cautionary notes in that regard. While I won't repeat the contents, I want to emphasize that the cautionary notes apply to this discussion today.
