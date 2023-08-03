Q3 2023 Exco Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Thank you, Gigi. Good morning, all participants. Welcome to Exco Technologies Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Conference Call. I will lead off with an operations overview. Matthew Posno, our CFO, will then review the financial aspects of the quarter before we open the call for questions.



Before we begin, I'd like to point out the cautionary notes in yesterday's news release and on Page 2 of the presentation that we have posted to our website are applicable to this discussion today.



I would like to start off with a big thank you to the entire Exco team who worked together through the quarter to drive our business forward while