Q4 2023 Exco Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 30, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Exco Technologies Limited Fourth Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Darren Kirk, President, and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.



Darren Kirk - Exco Technologies Limited - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, Abigail, and good morning, all participants. Welcome to Exco Technologies Fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and year end conference call. I will lead off with an operations overview. Matthew Posno know our CFO, will then review the financial aspects of the quarter before we open the call for questions.



Before I begin, I'd like to point out the cautionary notes in yesterday's news release and on Page 2 of the presentation that we have posted to our website, they are applicable to this discussion today in fiscal 2023, Exco clearly demonstrated our aggressive growth strategy is on the right track.



Despite difficult market conditions. We recorded a 26% increase in sales to