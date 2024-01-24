Exco Technologies Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jan 24, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Exco Technologies Limited. Please note, the meeting is being recorded. I would like to introduce Mr. Brian Robbins, Executive Chairman of the Board. Mr. Robbins. Please go ahead.



Brian Robbins Exco Technologies Ltd-Executive Chairman of Board



Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. My name is Brian Robinson, and as Executive Chairman of the Board, I welcome you to this Annual Meeting of the Shareholders of Exco Technologies Limited. I'm pleased to host the meeting through the virtual meeting platform, which is accessible to all our shareholders regardless of physical location to participate, submit questions and both should also mention that we will be releasing our first quarter financial results next week on Wednesday, January 31, 2024.



And we will be hosting our usual analyst call the next day on Thursday, STEP one 2024 at 11:10 AM And so questions on our first quarter results can be asked that today we will take questions if there are any at the end of the meeting. But as I said, we will be