Mar 01, 2019 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Extendicare, Inc. fourth quarter conference call. Please be advised that this call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the meeting over to Ms. Jillian Fountain. Please go ahead, Ms. Fountain.
Jillian E. Fountain - Extendicare Inc. - VP of IR
Thanks, Lauren. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Extendicare's 2018 Fourth and Year-end Results Conference Call. With me today is your President and CEO, Michael Guerriere; and Elaine Everson, your Vice President and CFO.
Our 2018 year-end results were disseminated yesterday and are available on our website along with the supplemental information package. The audio webcast of today's call is also available on our website along with an accompanying slide presentation, which viewers may advance themselves. A replay of the call will be available from noon today until midnight on March 15. The replay numbers and passcode have been provided in our press release, and an archived recording of this call will also be available on our website.
Before
Q4 2018 Extendicare Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 01, 2019 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...