Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT) Reports Growth in Q4 and Full Year 2023 Despite Net Loss

Organic Revenue Climbs as Company Introduces 2024 Guidance

Summary
  • Net Revenue Growth: Q4 net revenue increased by 11.4% year-over-year, reaching $450.9 million.
  • Organic Revenue Growth: Full year organic revenue saw a 12.2% increase compared to the previous year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Q4 Adjusted EBITDA improved by 14.7%, with margins expanding by 40 basis points.
  • Net Income/Loss: GAAP net income for Q4 was $1.9 million, while the full year reported a net loss of $36.6 million.
  • Global Points of Access: Expanded by 19.5%, totaling 14,147 points.
  • 2024 Guidance: Anticipates net revenue growth of 5-7% and Adjusted EBITDA growth of 8-11%.
Article's Main Image

On February 13, 2024, Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing its financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The company, known for its Original Glazed doughnut and expansive network of Doughnut Shops, partnerships with retailers, and a growing ecommerce and delivery business, operates in 30 countries and is divided into three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development.

1757392038904623104.png

Financial Performance and Challenges

Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT, Financial) reported a robust 11.4% increase in net revenue for Q4, amounting to $450.9 million, and a 13.2% rise in organic revenue. The company's Adjusted EBITDA also saw a significant increase of 14.7% to $64.1 million, with margins improving by 40 basis points to 14.2%. However, the full year results painted a different picture, with a GAAP net loss of $36.6 million, which the company attributes to increased depreciation and amortization from global expansion efforts, including Insomnia Cookies' international development.

Despite these challenges, the growth in revenue and Adjusted EBITDA is critical for Krispy Kreme as it demonstrates the company's ability to increase profitability and manage costs effectively, particularly within the Retail - Defensive industry where consistent performance is key to long-term success.

Key Financial Metrics

Important metrics from the financial statements include a 19.5% growth in Global Points of Access and an 8.9% increase in U.S. Sales per Hub. Ecommerce also continues to be a strong contributor, representing 19.3% of retail sales, up 130 basis points from the previous year. These metrics are essential as they indicate the company's market reach and operational efficiency.

Management Commentary

"We reported strong double-digit fourth quarter and full-year organic revenue growth in excess of our guide," said Josh Charlesworth, CEO. "Our growth was driven by strong consumer demand in all sales channels and increased access to our fresh doughnuts around the world. We improved profitability as we grew, showing the productivity benefits of our unique Hub and Spoke operating model."

Financial Tables Summary

The company's balance sheet shows a total available liquidity of $197.2 million, with $38.2 million in cash and cash equivalents. Capital expenditures for the year were 7.2% of net revenue, and the company generated an operating cash flow of $45.5 million.

2024 Outlook and Strategic Focus

Looking ahead, Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT, Financial) has introduced guidance for 2024, forecasting net revenue growth of 5-7% and Adjusted EBITDA growth of 8-11%. The company plans to continue modernizing its operations and expanding its Delivered Fresh Daily network. Additionally, Krispy Kreme is exploring strategic alternatives for Insomnia Cookies, which is included in the 2024 guidance.

The company's performance and strategic initiatives are closely monitored by investors and industry analysts, as they provide insights into Krispy Kreme's ability to sustain growth and profitability in a competitive market.

For more detailed information, investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Krispy Kreme Inc for further details.

