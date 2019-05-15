Full Year 2019 Experian PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Brian J. Cassin - Experian plc - CEO & Executive Director



Okay, I think we're ready to go. So welcome everybody to our results. Please to say it's been a very good year for Experian; one of our best in our history in fact. We exceeded growth expectations that we had when we're going into the year. And what's really leasing is that we've delivered strong growth across all of our businesses both B2B and B2C. Our core businesses are performing really well and it's a lot of the new products that we've introduced over the last couple of years, which has really driven our growth higher. That's really in every region and our strategy of combining ever more of our capabilities together to create innovative solutions for our clients really is starting to gain a lot of traction.



The pace of innovation if anything has quickened and we expect that to continue, most recent example being the introduction of Experian Boost, which we believe will further transform the strategic position of our consumer business in North America going forward. So very good growth across the business, but more importantly the