Half Year 2020 Experian PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2019 / 09:30AM GMT

Brian J. Cassin - Experian plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to our first half results presentation. This was another good set of results. We had strong organic revenue growth, and we have a lot of progress in a number of areas. Now we've made exceptionally strong progress in North America, with growth across all fronts. In Latin America, firmly back into double-digit levels of growth. Brazil, in particular, exceeding our expectations. We see great momentum continuing in new product introductions. And the standout this half has really been Consumer Services, especially in North America. Experian Boost had a tremendous start. We're seeing really strong growth in identity and lead generation, and we believe there's plenty more to come.



So overall, it's been a great start to the year, particularly in consumer credit. Actually, we're seeing volumes in our consumer credit businesses are strong across the whole -- all regions, and at the same time, we're successfully scaling a range of new products across the globe, and all of this gives us great confidence as we go