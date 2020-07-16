Q1 2021 Experian PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

Jul 16, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone, and thank you so much for joining to the Experian Q1 trading update call. My name is Greg, the operator on the call. (Operator Instructions)



And now I would like to hand the call over to Brian Cassin. Sir, please go ahead.



Brian J. Cassin - Experian plc - CEO & Executive Director



Well, thank you very much. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to our Q1 trading update call. Really hope that you and all your families have stayed safe and well throughout this time.



We've resumed this quarterly update call while the pandemic continues just to keep you as up to date as possible and give you as much transparency on the business and how we're coping during the current crisis. I'm here today with Lloyd Pitchford who will take you through the trading performance after my opening remarks.



So we're very pleased with how Q1 turned out. It was better than we expected. Total revenue was down 1% at constant currency, and organic revenue growth was down 2%. North America was more than resilient and, in fact, delivered