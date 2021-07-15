Q1 2022 Experian PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

Jul 15, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Thank you very much, operator, and good morning, everybody, and welcome to our Q1 Trading Update Call. I'm joined today by Lloyd Pitchford, and Lloyd will take you through the trading performance after my opening remarks.



So as you've all seen, Q1 was a very good quarter, better than we anticipated, with total revenue growth up 31% at actual rates and organic revenue growth was 22%. Of course, the comparative was, at week 1, as we lapped the height of the pandemic-related slowdown last year, but even on a 2-year basis, this is a very good result. I'm very pleased to report that all regions and segments were in positive territory. And special mention, again, does go to Consumer Services, which delivered organic revenue growth of 32%. We made use of over the past year to