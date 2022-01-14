Q3 2022 Experian PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

Jan 14, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Brian J. Cassin - Experian plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to our Q3 trading update call. I hope you're all keeping well. I'm here with Lloyd. We'll take you through the trading performance -- he'll take you through trading performance after my opening remarks.



So Q3 was another good quarter. It was towards the top end of our expectations. Total group revenue growth was 15% at constant exchange rates and organic revenue growth was 11%. North America and Latin America delivered double-digit growth, and we had a solid performance in the U.K. By segment, Consumer Services continues to perform very well. We're now at 128 million free members globally, which is great progress. There were very robust performance across B2B too with notable call-outs, being our North America bureau when you exclude mortgage. In all, we're on track to achieve the upper end of the full year expectations that we set out in November.



We continue our efforts to help people around the world to improve their financial health, and we're proud this quarter to