Full Year 2022 Experian PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 18, 2022

Brian J. Cassin - Experian plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much. Hello, everybody, and welcome to our full year results presentation. I'm joined today by Lloyd Pitchford; and in our Q&A session today, we'll be joined as usual by Kerry Williams; but also by Craig Boundy. Many of you will know Craig, he previously led our North America region and was appointed COO in April to take over from Kerry.



We had a very good FY '22, which is in line with our guidance. Revenue, margins, earnings and cash flow for the year were very strong. We made a lot of progress across a number of our key initiatives. And while we have some benefit from the recovery, these are a very good set of results.



Conditions in our markets right now remain supportive, with notable exception of the U.S.