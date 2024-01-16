Q3 2024 Experian PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

Jan 16, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Thank you very much. Hello, everybody, and welcome to our Q3 trading update call. I'm here as usual with Lloyd, who will take you through the trading performance after my opening remarks.



We continued to grow well in Q3, which came in at the upper end of our expectations, supported by strong execution and new product performance. Total revenue growth was 9% at actual rates, 7% at constant exchange rates, and organic revenue growth was 6%. All regions delivered growth, with 13% organic growth in Latin America and robust performances elsewhere.



By segment, Consumer Services, where we now reached 182 million free members globally, delivered double-digit