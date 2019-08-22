Half Year 2019 Exxaro Resources Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Mzila I. Mthenjane - Exxaro Resources Limited - Executive Head of Stakeholder Affairs



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our results presentation for the 6 months ended 30th June, 2019. I know that at this time of the year, at least twice a year, I do stand up here, but I think it is also polite that I introduce myself. My name is Mzila Mthenjane, and I'm the executive Head for Stakeholder Affairs at Exxaro.



I'm feeling good this morning. And I do hope that that contagion certainly rubs off and that you feel the same this morning. I think it's important to express that. And I think the context within which we find ourselves, any little bit of good news should be shared.



So special welcome to our Board members, the Executive Committee and the team in front of me, who will be presenting today. And it's always a pleasure to have the senior management, especially from Mxolisi because with the difficult questions, I think he's got a supporting team to hand over to. And also, let me not forget those who have joined us online and looking forward to your contributions.



