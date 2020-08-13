Aug 13, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT
Presentation
Aug 13, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Mellis Richard Walker
Exxaro Coal Proprietary Limited - Board of Director
* Mxolisi Donald Mbuyisa Mgojo
Exxaro Resources Limited - CEO & Executive Director
* Mzila I. Mthenjane
Exxaro Resources Limited - Executive Head of Stakeholder Affairs
* Nombasa Tsengwa
Exxaro Resources Limited - Executive Head of Coal Operations
* P. A. Koppeschaar
Exxaro Resources Limited - Finance Director & Executive Director
* Sakkie Swanepoel
Exxaro Resources Limited - Group Manager of Marketing & Logistics
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Brian Morgan
Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst
* J. Timothy Clark
SBG Securities (Proprietary) Limited, Research Division - Head of Metals and Mining
* Thabang Thlaku
SBG Securities (Proprietary) Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst
===
Half Year 2020 Exxaro Resources Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 13, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...