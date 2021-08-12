Half Year 2021 Exxaro Resources Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Mzila I. Mthenjane - Exxaro Resources Limited - Executive Head of Stakeholder Affairs



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you very much for welcoming us to your private residents or it may be -- some of you may be in the office. My name is Mzila Mthenjane. and I head up Investor Relations at Exxaro. And I'm joined by the management team led by our CEO, Mr. Mxolisi Mgojo; our CEO-designate and Head of our Minerals business, Dr. Dr. Nombasa Tsengwa; as well as our CFO, Riaan Koppeschaar.



We had to present to you our results for the 6 months of 2021. A result that we are really proud of given the challenges that we have experienced in this first 6 months. But as with every opportunity also comes -- with every challenge comes an opportunity. I will not be talking much and perhaps let me also remind you that I have had to take my mask off so that you can hear me. We have been practicing our social distancing and all the required protocols to ensure that we limit and make sure that the curve does not continue to steepen.



This being a virtual event, I think some of the