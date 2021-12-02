Dec 02, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Mzila I. Mthenjane - Exxaro Resources Limited - Executive Head of Stakeholder Affairs



Thank you very much, Claudia, for the introduction, and good afternoon at the hour and good morning to some of you. It's great to have you on our FD's pre-close in anticipation of our financial year ending on the 31st of December 2021.



I am joined as per normal by the management team. Perhaps let me start by introducing myself. I'm Mzila Mthenjane, the Executive Head for Stakeholder Affairs and responsible for Investor Relations. I'm joined by our CEO, Mr. Mxolisi Mgojo; our CEO Designate, Dr. Nombasa Tsengwa; our FD, Riaan Koppeschaar, who will be leading us in the discussions; as well as Roland Tatnall, MD for Energy. And each one is joined by their respective teams, and they will introduce them as they invite them to