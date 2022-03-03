Full Year 2021 Exxaro Resources Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 03, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Mzila I. Mthenjane - Exxaro Resources Limited - Executive Head of Stakeholder Affairs



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Mzila Mthenjane, and I'm Executive Head for Stakeholder Affairs at Exxaro. Welcome to our financial year 2021 results. It's great to be here and pleased to see quite a great turnout of our colleagues from Exxaro in the auditorium, where we're also in the presence of our Chairman, Mr. Geoff Qhena, welcome, I think this is your first results; as well as the executive management team and other members of our employees. We also have guests on the webcast as well as Chorus Call. So welcome to all of you.



We are quite excited to be here today to present what certainly a sterling set of results under very trying circumstances. Our schedule today is slightly longer, so I won't be spending too much time on the introduction. Suffice it for me perhaps to just mention for those present here, in the event of emergency, we are not expecting any drill. So if you do hear an alarm, please do respond. It's not a joke. You will be directed to a waiting place outside the building. And