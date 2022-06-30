Jun 30, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Mzila I. Mthenjane - Exxaro Resources Limited - Executive Head of Stakeholder Affairs



Thank you very much, and thank you for that introduction and those guidelines. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to Exxaro's FD's preclose, looking at the operational performance to date for the first half of 2022.



I am joined here by the management team, led by our CEO Designate, Dr. Nombasa Tsengwa as well as FD, Riaan Koppeschaar. And accompanied by MD for Minerals, Mr. Kgabi Masia. I must give an apology for our MD for Energy, Roland Tatnall, but in his place, we've got [Leon Groenewald]. We have various other members of the Coal, Energy and Finance team that will be contributing to the discussion this afternoon. So without further ado, let me hand over to Riaan, who will guide us through the note that he has prepared