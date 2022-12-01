Exxaro Resources Ltd Pre Close Call Transcript

Dec 01, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Exxaro FD's Pre-Close. (Operator Instructions). Please note that this call is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to Mzila Mthenjane. Please go ahead, sir.



Mzila I. Mthenjane - Exxaro Resources Limited - Executive Head of Stakeholder Affairs



Thank you very much, Irene, and good afternoon to all who've joined us this afternoon. My name is Mzila Mthenjane, Executive Head of Stakeholder Affairs. I'm joined by our Financial Director, Riaan Koppeschaar; as well as the CEO, Dr. Nombasa Tsengwa. And they are accompanied by our MD for Minerals, Mr. Kgabi Masia; as well as MD for Energy, [Leon Fourneval]. And supported by Sakkie Swanepoel on the marketing and logistics side; Mellis Walker on the financial management for the Minerals business; as well as -- why am I forgetting his name [Mokshwano Mahoi], who is our Business Development Manager on the Minerals side. I'm getting a slap here from a colleague.



But ladies and gentlemen, you would have seen the FD's pre-closing [statement]