Exxaro Resources Ltd Pre-Close Message Call Transcript

Jun 27, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Exxaro Resources Limited FD Pre-Close Presentation.



(Operator Instructions)



Please note that this event is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Mzila Mthenjane. Please go ahead, sir.



Mzila Mthenjane -



Thank you very much, Judith, and a good afternoon and possibly good morning, and it may be a good evening to some. Thank you very much for joining us for our FD's pre-close. where we will be discussing the preliminary results for the first half of 2023. I'm joined by our CEO, Dr. Nombasa Tsengwa as well as our Financial Director, Mr. Riaan Koppeschaar and they're accompanied by the 2 MDs for Minerals and Energy business in Kgabi Masia and Leon Groenewald, respectively. We did release the pre-close message earlier today, and we'll assume that you would have had time to go through it. But I'll hand over to Riaan to just provide some highlights and then we'll give an opportunity for questions and answers.



Riaan?



Pieter Adriaan Koppeschaar<