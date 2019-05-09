Q1 2019 freenet AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the freenet AG analyst and investor conference call regarding the results of the first quarter 2019. (Operator Instructions) Let me now turn the floor over to your host Mr. Christoph Vilanek.



Ladies and gentlemen, please hold on a second.



(technical difficulty)



Mr. Vilanek, please go ahead.



Christoph Vilanek - freenet AG - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO



Thank you very much. Warm welcome to everybody. We had some connectivity problems. It was fixed line. This is not our core business. So we failed. Thanks for giving us some extra time. And again, a warm welcome for our today's conference call on the Q1 results.



I'd like to start immediately with the presentation.



Overall, my summary is that the first quarter ran exactly as we had planned it, and we are perfectly on the trajectory for the full year guidance.



Revenues are on a absolutely stable level from previous year even though the Uk Away radio program was phased out. So we have compensated that