Q2 2019 freenet AG Earnings Call Transcript

Christoph Vilanek - freenet AG - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO



Hello, everybody. I was informed that the webcast is not up yet, but will come in a couple of minutes, and I'm sure that all of you have had access to our general website and all the presentation. Anyway, let me maybe start with kind of an opening statement. I think we ran through a very interesting, noisy and future determining quarter. We have seen the frequency auction in Germany with an outcome, which is obviously familiar to all of you, where we think it will widen competition and bring more dynamic to the market. We have seen TelefÃ³nica to be the [remedy] partner of Vodafone in Germany on cable, which will also change some of the dynamics in the convergence products. We have seen a ban of an important hardware player. There's new regulations, specifically international calls