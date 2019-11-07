Q3 2019 freenet AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2019 / 10:00AM GMT

Christoph Vilanek - freenet AG - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO



Thank you for the introduction. A warm welcome to everybody. Thanks for joining for today's call. We are looking back at a strong third quarter 2019.



I'm starting on Page 3. Revenue was slightly up, amounting approximately EUR 2.1 billion. EBITDA EUR 326 million, steady if we take it from an adjusted view, and Ingo Arnold will later on explain what the necessary or the relevant adjustments are. Free cash flow close to EUR 200 million, and the subscriber base growing across the board to approximately 8.3 million subscribers.



I'm starting on next page with the details of the subscriber base during the quarter. You might all remember that during our last call, we told you that we will recover and rebalance the postpaid customer base during the third and