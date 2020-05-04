Q1 2020 freenet AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
Christoph Vilanek - freenet AG - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO
Hello, everybody. A warm welcome to all of you to our today's Q1 results presentation, which is certainly has 2 key messages. First one is that we've had a very good and satisfactory Q1 and the indications for the rest of the year, which we will give in more details, look really well. This is why we confirm the guidance. And the second key message from last night was that we have decided anonymously with the entire Board and Supervisory Board to cut the dividend, and we will go into more detail for the reasoning in a couple of minutes.
I'll start with the management summary on Page 4. As I just said, overall, first quarter operation, it looks really good. We have
