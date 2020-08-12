Aug 12, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the conference call of freenet AG regarding the presentation of the H1 results, 2020.
May I now hand you over to Christoph Vilanek, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead.
Christoph Vilanek - freenet AG - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO
Thank you very much for the introduction. Hello, everybody on this Wednesday morning.
I'm sure that aside of our second quarter results, you have all read the latest news on the LGI public offer for Sunrise. We have been deciding last night, after the final offer was available, that we would sign an irrevocable to tender our shares. Ingo Arnold will, at the end of his presentation or his part, explain the necessities around the proceeds, the obligations that we have from the past, and I'm sure that you have a couple of questions to the topic.
In general, we very happy about the outcome or the potential outcome of this entire story. You
Q2 2020 freenet AG Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 12, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
