Q3 2020 freenet AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2020

Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the analyst call of freenet AG.



Christoph Vilanek - freenet AG - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO



Thanks for the introduction. Thanks, everybody, for joining on this Friday morning, for me Friday morning in Hamburg for our presentation on Q3 and year-to-date results. I'm jumping into it because I'm sure that you will have already read our publications. Overall, we are very happy with the year-to-date results. Subscriber base in total is still growing. We go into some details later on. EBITDA is plus EUR 3.4 million compared to previous year and free cash flow with EUR 220 million is also performing very well, that's a growth of almost 10% compared to the previous year. Ingo Arnold will explain a little later what our projections are for the rest of the year and what opportunities we might take out of the positive free cash flow.