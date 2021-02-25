Preliminary Q4 2020 freenet AG Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the conference call of freenet AG. At our customer's request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions)



May I now hand you over to Mr. Vilanek, who will lead you through the conference. Please go ahead, sir.



Christoph Vilanek - freenet AG - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO



Hello. Thanks for the introduction. Hello, everybody, for our today's call on the preliminary results of the year 2020. I think we've all experienced an extraordinary year in many types of things. During the presentation, we will also relate a little bit to some of the learnings and some of the actions we had to take. But overall, for us, most important is that our omnichannel strategy worked out really well.



As you can see on Page #4 of our today's presentation, we were able to grow the subscriber base across all subscriptions with a significant increase of plus 243,000 net adds. So we're very happy about that. That also shows the sustainability of -- and the robustness of our business model and of our fragmented