Q1 2021 freenet AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Hello. Thanks for welcoming. Thanks for all of you who joined today. As you have seen yesterday night, we have published our first quarter results. And following our tradition, we would like to give you a bit more insights and details in a short presentation. I myself will start with the more qualitative piece and then Ingo Arnold will continue with a dive into the financials and Q&A afterwards.



I go to the distributed presentation. Page 4. I think, overall, I have to say that we're very excited and positive about the first quarter's performance. Given the entire framework of lockdowns, et cetera, et cetera. We have shown very robust performance in all dimensions. You can see that year-on-year, we have gained 200,000 -- 220,000 almost subscribers, which