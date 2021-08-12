Q2 2021 freenet AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the conference call of freenet AG. At our customers' request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions) May I now hand you over to Mr. Vilanek, who will lead you through this conference? Please go ahead.



Christoph Vilanek - freenet AG - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO



Hello, ladies and gentlemen, a warm welcome this morning for our first half year results 2021. A warm welcome to everybody. We get started. As always, you have hopefully our presentation in front of you or you can follow it on the screen.



We are happy and proud to present a very strong performance for the first 6 months of 2021. I think my headline is that the transformation that we have entered into a couple of years ago finally leads into growth again. We see a very positive development on all adjacent TV and Media businesses, but the combination with this also strong and kind of rehabilitating mobile business is driving the performance. And not only that, it also drives the fact that, as you have all seen from the release, we