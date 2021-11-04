Nov 04, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Capital Markets Day 2021, including the Q3 2021 results of freenet AG. I now hand you over to Tim Frederik Oehr, Head of Investor Relations, who will lead you through the agenda. Please go ahead.



Tim-Frederik Oehr - freenet AG - Head of IR



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Also from my side, a warm welcome to our Capital Markets Day 2021. Let me briefly discuss the agenda for the call today.



In the first part, Ingo Arnold will present the Q3 results. In the second part, Christoph and Ingo will provide detailed information on market opportunities, key focus areas for the next years and financial trends up to 2025. Both parts will close with a Q&A. The Q&A session for the Q3 results is limited to 20 minutes, and will end at 10:45 CET. Therefore, I ask you to keep your questions short so that everyone has a chance to ask questions.



Of course, the IR department will be available for questions