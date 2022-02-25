Preliminary Q4 2021 freenet AG Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Christoph Vilanek - freenet AG - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO



Thank you very much for the introduction. Thank you very much to all of you for joining today's conference as always by tradition, we are here in Hamburg, our headquarters, Ingo Arnold and myself and also Tim Oehr, the Head of our Investor Relations department.



Today, we're going to talk about our previous year's result. So 2021, we will give an outlook on like what's going on in Q1 and what do we expect for the year 2022. And finally, we will give you our guidance on the already running fiscal year 2022.



Let me start with the review of last year's guidance and the preliminary outcome. This is on Page 4. We focus on the financial performance at the beginning,