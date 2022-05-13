Q1 2022 freenet AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Christoph Vilanek - freenet AG - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO



Thanks for the introduction. Hello to everybody. A warm welcome. Today thanks for joining even though there are couple of other events at the same time. I think it's worth listening because we have had a strong first quarter. Overall, we're very positive about the full year and we will give you a couple of details on this matter during the next half hour and then we are happy to answer your questions. I'm on Page 4. As you can see, subscriber base year-on-year grew by 160,000. EBITDA is above plan. The nice thing, which we know internally and we are not distributing it in full detail, is that any activity, any company, even the smallest one is above plan so both segments for sure. But even on a smaller scale, any of the