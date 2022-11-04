Q3 2022 freenet AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Christoph Vilanek - freenet AG - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO



Thanks to all of you for joining this Friday morning here, to our today's results call. You have all received the document yesterday night, and we all display them in parallel. I think you've seen overall, the Q3 results are really, really nice. We are on the upper end of our intended performance. We're doing really well across over. I will give you a couple of more details, most importantly, for the sustainability of the business model and the growth in results is the development in the subscriber base, year-on-year, we have plus 226,000 subscribers across the two segments.



EBITDA is now EUR 362 million, if you would just add the performance of Q4 2021, we would cross the EUR 470 million line. This is why we stated that we will be in the upper half of the current guidance with a nine months growth of EUR 22.4 million in EBITDA and also free cash flow is doing accordingly much better.



The good thing is -- but the good thing is that 50% of the net add growth comes from the TV segment. If we look at the year-on-year