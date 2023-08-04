Half Year 2023 freenet AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Christoph Vilanek - freenet AG - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO



Good morning, everybody. Thanks for joining today's call. Happy to talk about the first half year, answer your questions. I'm sure we're going to spend a little time on latest news on the move of United Internet, but let me first go through our numbers.



We start on Page 4. As you can see, we are well on track, I would say, even a bit beyond the original plan for the first 6 months. The subscriber base year-on-year has grown by 4.7%, revenue is up as well, a little lower than we originally thought due to some hardware -- lower hardware sales specifically in GRAVIS. EBITDA up by the half of the year on 250 -- almost EUR 255 million. Obviously, this is beyond the half line of the year. We expect some more expenses in the second half, but I can already indicate, we see the outcome for the year at the very upper end of the range