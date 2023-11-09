Q3 2023 freenet AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Christoph Vilanek - freenet AG - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO



Thanks for the opening and a warm welcome to everybody on the phone on this rainy Hamburg morning. Thanks for joining our 9 months report conference.



[Call here], and let me get started immediately with the overview on the core KPIs. We have been able to grow the subscriber base year-over-year by 4.8%, which is very much in line with our expectations and exceeds the expectation on the TV side, which I'm going to illustrate a little later in more detail. Same as in EBITDA, we are ahead of our 9 months plan, and therefore, we have a slightly adjusted the guidance. We expect an EBITDA outcome just about EUR 500 million, and this is why we have changed the guidance or [attempted] the guidance to in a small range. Revenue is also up. You all are aware of the fact that revenue is not the core KPI in our day-to-day business