Aug 12, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the Brickell Biotech, Inc. Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Dan Ferry of LifeSci Advisors. Thank you, Mr. Ferry. You may begin.
Daniel Ferry - LifeSci Advisors, LLC - MD & Relationship Manager
Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Joining me on today's call are Brickell's Chief Executive Officer, Rob Brown; Chief Financial Officer, Mike Carruthers; Chief R&D Officer, Deepak Chadha; and Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Andy Sklawer.
Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that this conference call and webcast will contain forward-looking statements about the company. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ. Please note that these forward-looking statements reflect our opinions only as of the date of this call. We will not undertake obligation to revise or publicly rerelease the results of any revisions to
Q2 2020 Brickell Biotech Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 12, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT
